Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.