Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Amentum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

Amentum Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 300,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.