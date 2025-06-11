Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.22.
AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum
Amentum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amentum Company Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
