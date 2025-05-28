Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,684. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

