Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 788 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

