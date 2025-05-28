Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,253 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 938.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

