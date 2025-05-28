Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,275,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,498,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 297,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $195,758,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.71, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.