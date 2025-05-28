Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

