Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Glacier Media Trading Up 15.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

