Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,684 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

