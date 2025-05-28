Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,007 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

