SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

