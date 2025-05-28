Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,751 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DVN opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

