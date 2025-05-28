Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,593,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,009,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 292,144 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBH opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

