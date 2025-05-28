Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

EJUL opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

