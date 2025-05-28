Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 756 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

