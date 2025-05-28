Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

