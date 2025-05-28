John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $576.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.73. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $458.50 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.