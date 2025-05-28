Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,019 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $789.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.03.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.58.

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

