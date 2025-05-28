Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

