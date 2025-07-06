Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

CVX stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.10. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

