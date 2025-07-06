Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.91.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

