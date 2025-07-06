iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.25.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
