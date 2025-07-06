Argentarii LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argentarii LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 215.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $313.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

