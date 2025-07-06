HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Critical Analysis

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

HAYS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Korn/Ferry International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get HAYS alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HAYS and Korn/Ferry International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYS $8.75 billion 0.18 -$6.17 million N/A N/A Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.38 $246.06 million $4.62 16.01

Korn/Ferry International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HAYS.

Volatility and Risk

HAYS has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HAYS and Korn/Ferry International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYS N/A N/A N/A Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HAYS and Korn/Ferry International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYS 0 0 0 1 4.00 Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Korn/Ferry International has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than HAYS.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats HAYS on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAYS

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HAYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.