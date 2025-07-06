Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,037.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

