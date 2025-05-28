KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Timothy R. Barakett Acquires 35,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

