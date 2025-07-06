Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HON stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.