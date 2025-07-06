Head to Head Survey: Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) and Its Competitors

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hilton Grand Vacations to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 1 3 4 0 2.38 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors 269 1598 1599 51 2.41

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 0.68% 9.93% 1.67% Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors -12.17% -49.20% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $4.97 billion $47.00 million 140.19 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors $4.09 billion $347.37 million 24.66

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Hilton Grand Vacations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

