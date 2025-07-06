Comparing XPEL (XPEL) & Its Competitors

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XPEL to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPEL and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL $420.40 million $45.49 million 23.01 XPEL Competitors $7.96 billion $183.38 million 10.77

XPEL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. XPEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00 XPEL Competitors 557 3138 4422 196 2.51

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XPEL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

XPEL currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.38%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 10.70%. Given XPEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPEL is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares XPEL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL 10.92% 21.89% 17.30% XPEL Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of XPEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

XPEL has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPEL’s peers have a beta of 3.11, indicating that their average stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPEL beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. The company sells and distributes its products through independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, automobile original equipment manufacturers, and company-owned installation centers, as well as through franchisees and online channels. The company serves in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

