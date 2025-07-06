Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.99. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

