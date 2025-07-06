Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Critical Review

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.48% 6.96% 2.66% Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.62% 6.13% 3.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equinix and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.75 billion 8.81 $815.00 million $9.62 81.86 Essential Properties Realty Trust $475.46 million 13.31 $203.00 million $1.15 27.87

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equinix and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 18 5 3.04 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 10 0 2.77

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $960.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $35.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Equinix pays out 195.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equinix beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

