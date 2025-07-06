Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

