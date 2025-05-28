ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

EXLS stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,678 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

