Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMMNY

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

(Get Free Report

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.