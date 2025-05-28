iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

