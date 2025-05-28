Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research firms recently commented on KYTX. HC Wainwright raised Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. Analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Featured Stories
