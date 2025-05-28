Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on KYTX. HC Wainwright raised Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. Analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.