UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,744 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of United States Steel worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of X stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.37.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.