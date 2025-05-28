UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,744 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of United States Steel worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

