Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.