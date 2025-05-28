Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $75,868,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 677,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

