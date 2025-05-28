UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 184,836 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184,836 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $25,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

