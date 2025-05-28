Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,209 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. The trade was a 90.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFRD opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

WFRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

