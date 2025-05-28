5,864 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

