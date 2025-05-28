Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 376 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

