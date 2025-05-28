Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,590.52. This trade represents a 44.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

