UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 12,035 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.38% of Blueprint Medicines worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $121.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,490 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

