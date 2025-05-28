Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,515 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,892,526,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,847,000 after purchasing an additional 552,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,981,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,613 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

