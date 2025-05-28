Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 747 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $1,858,684. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

