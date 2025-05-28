Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Melkior Resources Stock Down 10.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.