Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

