ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $84.11. Approximately 4,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

